Dr Fai warns of great risk involved in ignoring Kashmir dispute

Istanbul, December 10 (KMS): Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that urgently needs to be put on a road to find a just and viable solution.

Dr Fai addressing a conference in Istanbul said, “A problem which has figured on the active agenda of the United Nations, which has been the subject of fourteen substantive resolutions of the Security Council, on which the United Nations has painstakingly worked out an agreement with both India & Pakistan would not seem to be a problem which deserves to be ignored from the operational sphere of the United Nations.”

Dr. Fai addressed various conferences, including 27th Congress of Economic and Social Research Center (ESAM), which was attended by over 200 delegates from 40 countries.

Fai warned that nothing better could be said about human rights in Kashmir. “Every human rights group, including the report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights that has examined the convulsed scene in Kashmir has reported harrowing human rights violations, including tens of thousands of extrajudicial killings, rape, torture, plunder, arbitrary arrests, and ruthless suppression of free speech and press.” He said, “The people suffer a brutal campaign of suppression by the Indian army, which wants to crush their hopes for self-determination.”

Fai said, “It is documented that the crimes that are being perpetrated against the people of Kashmir are systematic, deliberate and officially sanctioned. The world powers must endorse the recommendation of the United Nations High Commissioner that is an impartial investigation needs to be made about the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir. The United Nations must send a fact-finding mission to asses the situation there.” The Kashmiri leader added that the issue of Kashmir was by no definition a terrorist or separatist movement. “It is a movement for self-determination inspired by a spirit for freedom and it has its legitimacy in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

He said, the United Nations has the opportunity to affect a positive resolution to the conflict and resulting humanitarian situation by promoting the conditions of the original mandate. It is only through international recognition and inclusive representations that a genuine and lasting peace can ensue. The risks of maintaining the status quo – for Kashmir, South Asia and the world – are too great to ignore.”

“The refusal by India to sit down to the table with Pakistan or those who represent the Kashmiris indicate that India is not even close to addressing the realities of Kashmir and the will of the people. This must change. Sounder minds must prevail. More rational methods of dealing with differences must be sought,” he stressed.

