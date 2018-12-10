Grave human rights violations in IOK condemned

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the grave human rights violations by Indian forces and urged the United Nations and other international human rights bodies to come for rescue of helpless Kashmiris.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq taking to Twitter, said the world is observing Human Rights Day but Kashmir continues to suffer. He said that Universal Declaration of Human rights was a milestone on universal laws around the globe, but in Kashmir political and human rights continued to be violated.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement in Srinagar said that today when the United Nations is celebrating Human Rights Day to remind the member nations their pledges and commitments of respecting the human rights of all individuals the same is the biggest casualty in Kashmir.

He said India is bulldozing all the instructions of civility and human rights in Kashmir to prolong its forced occupation. He said India is killing innocent Kashmiris with impunity. Every day Kashmiri people mourn the death of its young boys and see their houses being destroyed, he added.

Muhammad Yusuf Naqash in his statement said human rights violations in Kashmir are at all-time high as innocent people irrespective of age and gender are mercilessly killed and killers are roaming free.

Zafar Akber Butt denounced the serious situation of human rights in Kashmir. He said people of Kashmir cannot ignore the supreme sacrifices of the youth who on daily basis dedicate their precious lives for better political future of Kashmiris.

Mass Movement Chairperson, Farida Behanji in a statement denounced the criminal silence of the international community over rights violations in IOK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in its statement criticized the arrest of party leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and demanded his release along with other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Senior vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Abdul Hameed Butt addressing a meeting in Srinagar and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statemetn in Srinagar said that the civilized world is celebrating international human rights dahy but Kashmiris are being killed, maimed and vandalized by so-called biggest democracy, India. They said sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the sacred cause of freedom will not go waste.

Hurriyat leader Devinder Singh addressing a gathering in Jammu appealed to the world peace organizations and international community to take note of the Kashmir situation and put pressure on India to stop rights violations.

Like this: Like Loading...