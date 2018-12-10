Kashmir observes shutdown against HR violations

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Monday against the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in the territory.

The strike was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in connection with the international human rights day to highlight the human rights violations in the valley.

All shops, business establishments and private offices were closed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, while public transport was off the road.

The JRL in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the international human rights organizations to take note of grave human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association suspended their work for the day, so as to register their protest against the killings, maiming and blinding of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their houses and other properties by Indian forces. The Bar Association postponed its seminar, scheduled to be held today, at Batamaloo in Srinagar, in view of the strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership.

