Kashmir seeks attention on world human rights day: Rehmani

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has deplored the overall situation of the basic human rights under rule of different oppressive regimes in occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad on the auspicious day of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, paid rich tributes to the glorious sacrifices of the people the world over for the cause of human rights.

He emphasized upon the UN authority to stand by its great manifesto and called upon all governments to shape and modify their laws in line with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

He said that although on December 10 1948, the General Assembly had adopted and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and vowed to grant the right of self-determination to all the subjugated and forcibly occupied nations, but human beings in many parts of the world were being treated as sub-humans or second-class citizens and such nations were desperately fighting for their basic and inalienable right—the right of self-determination.

Expressing disappointment over an ugly environment in which many populations were enmeshed, he lamented loss of millions of people in the hands of brutal regimes during their struggle to achieve freedom in the last 80 years of post world War conflicts.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine and some recently occupied regions by powerful countries were glaring examples of the violations of the UN manifesto in the world.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani reminded the world body of its promises in respect of the peoples of the Jammu and Kashmir, the 2/3rd of which was groaning under the forcible Indian military occupation for the last 71 years. “In gross and flagrant human rights violations of the UN resolutions, the Indian regime had increased its military’s numerical strength from thousands to over seven hundred thousand troops, giving them draconian police powers to molest women, blind youth by pellet – gun firing, torturing to death more than one hundred thousand people since 1990.”, he stated.

He said that the UN HRC report of 2018, highlighting Indian unbridled powers and atrocities by the army and police across the territory and suggesting immediate inquiry into the ugly Kashmir situation further substantiates complaints of the aggrieved people and many independent human rights organizations.

