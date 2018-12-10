Sehrai pays tributes to three martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Asharf Sehrai has paid tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Mujgund in Srinagar, yesterday.

Muhammad Asharf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that youth were beacon light and torch bearers of the ongoing Kashmir movement. He said the cherished sacrifices rendered by youth would not go waste and would definitely bring fruit.

He also hailed the spirits of people and commended their sensitivity and seriousness towards Kashmir movement. “Kashmiris will never budge from its stance and will carry the mission till its logical end. Sacrifices rendered by youths are praiseworthy and exemplary,” he added.

Muhammad Asharf Sehrai said Indian forces have violently suppressed the ongoing struggle and the oppression has become a norm with all kinds of barbarism that sends the message that forces are killing Kashmiris as per their will.

“Kashmir dispute pertains to the future of millions of Kashmiris and it can only be resolved by giving inalienable right to self-determination. International human rights organization should intervene and come for the rescue of Kashmiris,” he added.

Ashraf Sehrai said, “The failure of the international community to protect Kashmiri people only encourages New Delhi to commit more war crimes against Kashmiris.” He said the continued aggressive policy of India against Kashmiris is aimed at putting the resolution of Kashmir issue in cold storage and to create a graveyard silence with brute force and unimaginable atrocities that is resulting in the continued bloodshed.

He reiterated that such repressive measures could not deter the people of Kashmir from following their mission. Unless and until the issue is not resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people, the violence and uncertainty will prevail.

