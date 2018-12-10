Thousands attend funeral of teenage martyrs in Hajin

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funerals of two teenage martyrs in Hajin town, today.

A sea of people including women and children marched with the bodies of young martyrs — Mudasir Rasheed Parray and Saqib Bilal Sheikh through the streets raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans in the town.

“The bodies were taken to every locality in Hajin. Later, they were taken to Eidgah where thousands attended the funeral prayers,” he said.

Several rounds of funeral prayers were held for two teenage boys in Eidgah area of the town area who were martyred by Indian troops at Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between youth and the Indian forces in Hajin area after Indian troops and paramilitary forces fired shells on mourners following the burial of two teenage martyrs.

