Yasin Malik condemns HR violations by India in IOK

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the continued human rights violations by Indian troops and described it frustration of the authorities.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said havoc at Mujgund in Srinagar in which more than half a dozen residential houses were raised to ground by Indian forces is actually a tiny example of aggression in Kashmir.

He said that on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, the JKLF leaders and activists along with people from different walks of life including women, staged candlelight protests against the ongoing onslaught in the territory.

The JKLF Chairman said, “Today world is celebrating International Human Rights Day. Seminars and programmes are being held on human rights of humanity but Kashmir is burning and Kashmiris are being brutalized by aggression but no one is uttering a word against the inhuman behaviour of New Delhi which is most regrettable.”

He said the way peaceful candlelight protests against human rights abuses in Kashmir have been dealt with iron fist by the forces proves the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a police state run according to the wishes of forces personnel.

Meanwhile the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement in Srinagar said International Human Rights Day is a magnificent day but the way human rights violations are breaking records day by day in Kashmir has put a question mark on the importance of this day due to which this day has lost its credibility.

He urged the United Nations to implement charter of human rights deceleration adopted 70 years ago, which guarantees right to freedom, freedom of expression and other fundamental rights to every human being.

