Gilani wants UN report on Kashmir tabled in UNGA, UNSC

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has called for tabling the UN report on human rights violations in the occupied territory for discussion both in General Assembly as well the Security Council of the United Nations.

Syed Ali Gilani while addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Pakistan, through videoconference said, Kashmir is a long-pending issue awaiting the final dispensation in accordance with the agreed UN resolutions. He said Kashmir is neither any territorial conflict nor a border dispute, but a humanitarian issue concerning the future of more than 15 million people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We only want international and global commitments to be fulfilled, and we look forward to the nations and dignitaries at the global spectrum to come forward and help to defuse this manmade disaster in waiting,” he said.

“In response to our struggle for right to self-determination, India has deployed about a million armed forces to crush and control a small population of 15 million, turning it into a huge prison with heaviest military concentration anywhere in the world as reported by many international bodies including the European Union.”

“Thousands of our people irrespective of their age and gender are languishing in jails without any legal proceedings,” he said.

Welcoming the recently released UN report on human rights in Kashmir, the APHC Chairman said such courageous initiatives need to be capitalised and more pressure be put on India to accept the demand of the UN to send its fact-finding mission to Kashmir.

“If a protective and persistent approach is adopted, I am sure India has no option but to succumb to the international pressure,” he added. He said India tried its best to discredit the UN report by maligning the image and stature of UN Human Rights Commission Chief, but it was ashamed when UN Secretary General authenticated and owned this report.

“We need to ensure that this report is tabled in both General Assembly and Security Council,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...