Hajin shuts on third straight day to mourn killings

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on 3rd consecutive day, today, to mourn the killings of two teenage boys by Indian troops.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Fourteen-year-old Mudasir Parrey and 17-year-old Saqib Bilal Sheikh were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday. Another youth, identified as Ali was also killed in the operation.

Hurriyat leader Bilal Siddiqi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their separate statements condemned the killings.

Meanwhile, Indian forces, today, launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Saidpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force. The forces’ personnel sealed the area and conducted door-to-door searches.

On the other hand, three non-local laborers died due to asphyxiation in Shou village of Kulgam district, last night.

