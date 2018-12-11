India has made entire Kashmir’s population as hostage: Speakers

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a day-long seminar in Srinagar said that India has made the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir hostage at gunpoint.

The seminar was organized by Awami Ittihad Party Chairman Engineer Abdur Rasheed in connection with the world Human Rights Day. The speakers said India treats Kashmir like its colony and must give up its colonial mindset.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam urged the Kashmiri people to reject all those voices who speak in different tunes at different places.

Engineer Rasheed asked India to allow international human rights organizations to visit occupied Kashmir. “Either New Delhi must declare that Kashmiris have no rights or must let the truth come out. The fact is that the Kashmiris are facing worst aggression at the hands of Indian forces for the last 29 years and New Delhi has lost the moral battle,” he said.

He said that Indian forces’ personnel were involved in the worst human rights violations and added that even no nominal attempt was made to save the precious lives during so-called cordon and search operations, as for Indian soldiers being a Kashmiri was enough to kill someone.

Engineer Rasheed said there is no accountability and transparency in occupied Kashmir and if New Delhi claims that its forces are showing restraint it must have no objection to opening Kashmir to the external world.

Others who addressed the event included Najam-ul-Saqib, Shakeel Qalandar, Manzoor Ahmed Kirmani, Aijaz-ul-Haq, Gowhar Gilani and Arif Wahid.

Meanwhile, National Conference spokesman Agha Roohullah addressing a function in Srinagar said that the worst human rights violations were being committed in occupied Kashmir since 1990. He urged the international human rights organizations to play their role in stopping India from carrying out the genocide of innocent Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...