Indian troops martyr 95,238 since Jan 1989

Thousands attend funeral of teenagers

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 95,238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody, since January 1989 till date.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, today, revealed that these killings rendered 22,894 women widowed and 107,551 children orphaned. The troops molested or disgraced 11,107 women and damaged 109,191 residential houses and other structures. At least, 8,000 people were subjected to custodial disappearance.

The report pointed out that during this year alone, Indian forces martyred 350 Kashmiris including PhD scholars, an engineering student, teenagers and Hurriyet leaders and activists. The forces arrested 2,348 people including minor boys and women. The report maintained that the puppet authorities kept Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders under detention time and again and did not allow them to even carry out their religious activities.

The report said that since the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016, over 846 have been killed and more than 25,909 injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by troops on protesters. The eyesight of more than 3,000 youth has been either completely or partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Day in occupied Kashmir, today, was marked by complete shutdown in the territory. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership in connection with the international human rights day. Lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association suspended their work in protest. Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements appealed to the international human rights organizations to take note of grave rights violations in Kashmir. The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown in poll-bound areas during the panchayat elections, tomorrow.

The relatives of disappeared persons held a sit-in protest in Srinagar to demand the whereabouts of their relatives, who were subjected to enforced disappearance during custody. The protest was organized by the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funerals of two teenage martyrs in Hajin town, today. Raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, a sea of people including women and children marched on the streets along with the bodies of martyrs, Mudasir Rasheed Parray and Saqib Bilal Sheikh in the town. Violent clashes were reported between youth and the Indian forces after the burial of the two martyrs. Mudassir and Saqib were martyred by Indian troops at Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar, yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement expressed concern over the deteriorating health of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, at Saddar police station in Islamabad district.

Like this: Like Loading...