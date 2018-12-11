JRL urges UN chief to set up inquiry commission

Gilani wants un report discussed in UNGA, UNSC

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to conduct comprehensive and independent investigation into the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik through a letter asked Antonio Guterres to initiate measures for the resolution of the dispute which is on the UN Agenda since 1948, and is the main cause of all human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while addressing a seminar in Islamabad through a videoconference from his residence in Srinagar called for tabling the 2018 UN report on human rights violations in the occupied territory both in General Assembly as well the Security Council. He said Kashmir is a humanitarian issue concerning the future of more than 15 million people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the credibility of the United Nations is at stake because of its silence over gross human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, speakers at a day-long seminar in Srinagar said that India had made the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir hostage at gunpoint. The seminar was organized by Awami Ittihad Party Chairman Engineer Abdur Rasheed and was addressed among others by Deputy Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

Complete shutdown was observed in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on the 3rd consecutive day, today, to mourn the killings of two teenage boys by Indian troops. 14-year-old Mudasir Parrey and 17-year-old Saqib Bilal Sheikh were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday. Meanwhile, the troops launched a cordon and search operation in Saidpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district, today.

Three Indian policemen were killed and another was injured in an attack in Shopian district, today. The incident took place when unidentified gunmen attacked a police party in Zainapora area of the district. A civilian was killed after he stepped over a landmine planted by Indian troops in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district.

A book written by Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Anjum Zamruda Habib, was launched at a ceremony in Srinagar. The book ‘Nigah-e-Anjum’, which is basically the autobiography of Zamruda Habib, also carries an account of sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Mother of illegally detained liberation leader, Farooq Ahmad Dar, passed away after brief illness at her Suthra Shahi residence in Srinagar. Hundreds of people including resistance leaders and activists participated in her funeral prayers. Farooq Ahmad Dar is detained at Delhi’s Tihar jail in a false case registered by National Investigation Agency against him.

