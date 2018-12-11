Mother of jailed Farooq Dar passes away in IOK

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, mother of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R), Farooq Ahmed Dar, passed away, today, at her Suthra Shahi residence in Srinagar after brief illness.

Hundreds of people including resistance leaders and activists participated in her funeral prayers. She was laid to rest at her native Suthra Shahi graveyard in Srinagar.

Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate along with other Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt and businessman, Zahoor Watali, is detained at New Delhi’s Tihar jail on false charges.

Meanwhile, the JKLF-R leaders, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Addul Ayoub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in their statements expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Farooq Dar’s mother.

Like this: Like Loading...