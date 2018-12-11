Sehrai urges UN to take steps for resolution of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has appealed to the UN to take all possible steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant resolutions of the World Body.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We urge the United Nations Secretary General to uphold his mandate and take all possible measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kashmiris and fulfill his responsibilities by resolving the 71-year-old Kashmir conflict that has inflicted pain, agony, and injustice on a large scale.”

Referring to the statement of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, wherein he said, “human rights are under siege around the world and universal values and fundamental rights are being eroded, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, “We endorse the statement but the rights proclaimed in the declaration apply to everyone.”

However, he said the credibility of the United Nations is on stake because of its silence on gross human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He asked the UN to intervene in the wake of a new wave of state terror unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory and urge New Delhi to stop this bloodshed.

He said, the conflict in Kashmir is a political and humanitarian tragedy and the world community, including UN has unfortunately overlooked this critically important human dimension of the issue. “Kashmiris’ demand is simple and in accordance with international law: implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions for a plebiscite to determine the future status of the disputed region in a peaceful and democratic way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vice President of Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement voiced serious concern over the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward and help in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

“World community’s silence over the grim situation of Kashmir has given a sense of impunity to Delhi and its forces to commit more human rights violations in the region,” he said.

