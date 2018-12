Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three Indian policemen were killed in an attack in Shopian district, today.

The policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked a police party in Zainapora area of the district. The attackers also snatched away the weapons from the police personnel.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed after he stepped over a landmine planted by Indian troops at Pritampura in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district.

