Zamruda Habib’s book launched in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a book written by Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Anjum Zamruda Habib, was launched at a ceremony in Srinagar.

The book ‘Nigah-e-Anjum’, which is basically the autobiography of Zamruda Habib, also carries an account of sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders, intellectuals, writers, journalists, civil society activists and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony. They included Muhammad Yasin Atai, Khurram Pervez, Aijazul Haq, Zahiruddin, Dr Javed Iqbal, Professor Abdul Majeed Zargar and Syed Shakeel Qalandar attended the ceremony.

