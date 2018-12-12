Hurriyat leaders condole demise of Farooq Dar’s mother

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have condoled the demise of the mother of illegally detained JKLF-R Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Yasmeen Raja, in their separate statements expressed sympathy and solidarity with Farooq Dar and other members of the bereaved family. They said that she was very pious woman and her family contributed countless sacrifices to the ongoing freedom movement. Farooq Dar is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, along with delegations visited the family members of Farooq Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them. Zafar Akbar Butt also visited the martyrs’ families in different areas of Srinagar and Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri leaders Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Advocate Ayoub Rathor, Zubair Awan, Raja Mumtaz Ahmed Rathor, Advocate Sideeq Ahmed Rathor, Advocate Anees Ahmed, Habib Mir, Sikander Islam Butt, Advocate Qaiser Dawood and others in a joint statement also expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of Farooq Ahmed Dar’s mother.

