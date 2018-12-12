India urged to release Khan Sopori, Bilal Siddiqui

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have denounced the continued detention of ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and other Hurriyat leaders lodged in different jails of the territory and India.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, who was recently shifted from a jai in Jammu to Jhajjar jail in Haryana, India, is facing serious health problems. He is not being provided necessary medical facilities. The demand was raised for his immediate release from the Indian jail.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the re-arrest of party Chairman, Bilal Siddiqui, terming the move as political vendetta.

“Bilal Siddiqui was arrested on December 4, in the wake of the JRL call for weeklong protests against human rights violations. He was remanded to judicial custody till December 10 and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar. Yesterday, he was released on bail but was immediately rearrested from his residence and was lodged at Rajbagh Police Station in Srinagar,” the TeM said.

