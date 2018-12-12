Indian troops harass family members of martyred Dr Wani

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, family members of martyr PhD scholar, Dr Mannan Wani, have said that Indian troops frequently raid their house at Lolab in Kupwara and harass the inmates, particularly women.

Bashir Ahmed Wani, the father of Dr Mannan Wani, told media in Srinagar that the troops had been raiding his house for the past many days and besides harassing they took photos of the inmates without their permission.

On Tuesday, he said, the troops arrived at the house in the morning when there was no male member present. “The troops pointed guns at the female members including my elderly sister-in-law and harassed them,” Bashir Ahmed Wani said. He asked why the troops were behaving with the family members of the martyr in this way.

Dr Mannan was martyred by Indian troops in October, this year.

