Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in two villages of Shopian district, today.

A joint team of Indian army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in the wee hours of Wednesday in Dearpora and Malikgund villages of the district, locals told media men over phone.

Meanwhile, a Kashmiri student, Asim Hussain Dar, has gone missing from his rented accommodation in Greater Noida in India. He was pursuing B. Tech at GL Bajaj Institute and was student of first year.

The 19-year-old student’s father who reached Greater Noida on Tuesday filed a complaint saying that Asim had last talked to his mother informing her that he was not allowed to sit in the end semester exams. “My son could not attend classes last month as he was suffering from dengue. We are really worried about him, we need police’s support in searching him,” said Aashiq Hussain Dar, his father.

