IOK to have new commando force in Governor’s security name

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, another commando force, Special Security Force (SSF), is being raised on the lines of the Special Security Group (SSG) in the name of security for the Governor and his family.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), led by Governor Satya Pal Malik, gave go ahead for the setting up of the SSF by approving the Governor’s Special Security Force Bill, 2018. The Bill contains provisions related to constitution and regulation of a separate security force for providing proximate security to Governor, members of his immediate family.

An official spokesman said the legal framework related to the constitution and regulation of a separate security force in J&K for providing security to the chief minister, members of his immediate family and others, is contained in J&K Special Security Group Act, 2000. “However, there is no provision to provide proximate security to the Governor and his immediate family members,” the official said. At present, the police’s security wing takes care of the Governor’s security.

Analysts expressed the apprehension that with the passage of time the commando-trained Special Security Force will be deployed to target the dissenting Kashmiri youth in the territory.

