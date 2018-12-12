KU students launch signature drive against HR abuses by troops

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Kashmir University launched a signature campaign as a mark of protest against the ongoing human rights violations at the hands of Indian troops in the territory.

Scores of students assembled outside the Iqbal Library building of the university in Srinagar and took part in the signature campaign. The campaign was organised by the student body, Kashmir University of Students Union (KUSU).

The students raised pro-freedom slogans and condemned continued human rights violations by the men in uniform.

A statement issued by the KUSU in Srinagar said, “The student body condemned in strong words the brutal human rights violations by India in Kashmir.” The KUSU termed the signature campaign as a micro referendum on Kashmir.

“We believe that resisting against the illegal occupation is the basic human right. For that matter, KUSU represents the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” the statement added.

A girl student said, “On this day we pledge to carry forward this resistance movement to its logical end.”

Like this: Like Loading...