Police report confirms martyr civilian was innocent

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a report submitted by the senior superintendent of Kashmir police before the Human Rights Commission in connection with the killing of a civilian has confirmed that the victim was neither armed, nor was involved in any criminal activity.

Bilal Ahmed Ganai, a driver by profession, was martyred in firing on his vehicle by Indian troops in Pulwama on 27th of May in 2018. The police report came in response to a petition filed by rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The report read that Bilal Ahmed Ganai of Narwa Pulwama was injured in the firing. He was taken to district hospital Pulwama, where he was declared brought dead, the police report added. It stated that the deceased was the driver and was not involved in any criminal activity.

The petitioner said that the civilian Bilal was killed for his no fault and it stood proved now and urged the HRC to ensure that the Bilal’s family is given proper compensation.

