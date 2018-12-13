Anti-Dalit BJP victimised me for being Dalit, says Bhagat

Jammu, December 13 (KMS): Bharatiya Janata Party’s former Dalit member, Gagan Bhagat, has said that the party leadership is anti-Dalit and it victimised him for being a Dalit.

Gagan Bhagat in a media interview in Jammu said that the party’s debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in five Indian states was a result of its anti-Dalit ideology.

Going against the party line, Bhagat had on December 3 moved the Indian Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of Kashmir assembly. He was expelled by the BJP on the same day.

“I am a Dalit and faced victimisation from the party which is 100 per cent anti-Dalit…I was always given the position where my caste fits,” Bhagat told reporters.

“I have always faced discrimination because of the anti-Dalit attitude of the party leadership. Whenever someone highlights the truth, he is dubbed anti-party, he added.

