Bilal, Naqash visit families of teenage martyrs in Hajin

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, delegations of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and Islamic Political Party led Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, today, visited the residences of teenage martyrs in Hajin and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

The Tehreek-e-Mazahmat delegation also comprised Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed and Muhammad Rafiq. Addressing the mourners at the residences of martyrs, Saqib Bilal Shaikh and Mudassir Rashid Parray at Parry Pora and Mir Mohalla in Hajin, Bilal Sidiqui termed the young martyrs as real heroes of freedom struggle. He hailed the courage and patience of bereaved families.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash was accompanied by party leaders Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mubashir Ahmad, Muzafar Ahmad Butt and Sajad Ahmad Lone. The leaders paid rich tributes to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their family members.

Saqib Bilal and Mudassir Parray were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Mujgund in the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...