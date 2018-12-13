DeM terms charge-sheet against Aasiya, aides pack of lies

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat has said that the charge-sheet handed over to party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two aides by India’s National Investigation Agency is nothing but a pack of lies.

DeM Spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Fictitious charges have been leveled against our leaders to prolong their illegal detention.”

Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda were produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday and were given a copy of charge-sheet filed by NIA against them.

She said they were produced before the court for the first time since July 8. “A charge sheet comprising 110 pages along with 500 pages annexure was handed over to Andrabi and other two leaders,” she said.

January 17, 2019 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

