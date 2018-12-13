Gilani, others condole demise of Farooq Dar’s mother

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and other Huriyat leaders have condoled the demise of the mother of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-R) Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said families of political prisoners have a very tough and painful life and if some dear one departs in between, the pain and agony gets multifold for such families. He said, “We share the grief with bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of the deceased and courage for the family to bear the loss.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement expressed grief over the demise and termed it a huge loss for Farooq Dar’s family and his well-wishers. He also condemned the harassment of Manaan Wani’s family by the Indian forces’ personnel.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity and also prayed for the eternal peace for the deceased.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin in his statement in Srinagar said, “The deceased and her whole family have rendered valuable sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and when she is leaving this world her son is facing torture and torment in infamous Tihar Jail.”

A delegation of JKLF leaders visited Chota Bazaar and participated in the funeral prayers and burial of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...