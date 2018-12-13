Humanitarian crisis looming in Mujgund, srinagar: KCCI

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a joint delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the KCCI Relief Trust visited the Mujgund area of Srinagar for an on spot assessment of losses incurred during an Indian army’s 18-hour long death and destruction operation, conducted in the area on Sunday.

The delegation was led by Nasir Hamid Khan and Rauf Ahmad Punjabi. After the visit by the delegation, the KCC&I in a statement issued in Srinagar said, around eight houses were razed to the ground leaving nine families dislocated. “All household goods are damaged beyond repair. In view of the harsh weather conditions, a social and humanitarian crisis is imminent,” statement warned.

“In line with the declared policy of the KCC&I to support victims of violence and who have suffered and continue to suffer under adverse prevailing conditions to the extent it is possible, the KCC&I Relief Trust urges all members of the business fraternity to come forward in this hour of distress and join hands to provide shelter and basic necessities to the innocent victims,” the spokesman said.

