India has converted Kashmir into hell, says Gilani

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has said that brutality of the oppressor and their trigger-happy armed forces have converted this paradise on the earth into a hell.

Syed Ali Gilani in his telephonic address to the mourners of the 14-year-old martyr, Mudasir Ahmad said since 1947, the people of Kashmir have been demanding their right to self-determination and have presented huge sacrifices, however New Delhi with its military might, brutally killed innocent people.

Referring to the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people especially youth to end the forced occupation, Syed Ali Gilani said more than 6 lakh people have been killed and economy worth trillions is lost with the lakhs of injured, but Indian brutality and repression, through their local conduits, seems to have no end.

He said India is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried its best to muzzle our voice—but has utterly failed to do so, and no power on earth particularly the Indian might, its brutality can never deter us from our much cherished goal of right to self-determination.

Reiterating its appeal for boycott, the APHC Chairman said participation in any election sponsored by Indian might amounts to treason and betrayal with martyrs’ blood and disgrace for sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris. “We believe any election process, India tries to conduct, is nothing but an armed drill to threaten the common people thereby strengthening its illegal control in the occupied land. We pledge to take this sacred movement to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani expressed shock and grief on the demise of foster mother of his younger son, Naseem-u-Zaffar.

Hailing from Bandipora deceased, wife of Professor Mohammad Maqbool was a very pious lady with a noble humanitarian attitude, who faced hardships of his life very bravely and nourished his son more than his biological mother. He prayed for her eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear this tragic loss.

