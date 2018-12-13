Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Sopore

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the town. The martyred youth were identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owais Ahmad Butt of Gund Brath areas of Sopore.

The operation was halted due to darkness last night and was resumed early morning, a senior police official told media.

The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Trenz, Dearpora and Malikgund areas of the Shopian district.

Like this: Like Loading...