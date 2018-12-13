Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Kashmiris victim of India’s judicial terrorism

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the town. The victims were identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar and Owais Ahmad Butt. They were residents of Warpora and Gund Brath areas of Sopore. The killings triggered clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in the town. Many youth were injured when the troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells on the protesters. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmr, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement paid glorious tributes to the martyrs. He said the oppressive measures cannot deter the valiant people of Kashmir from raising their demand for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore and adjoining areas against the killing of Tahir Dar and Owais Butt. All shops and other commercial establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet services in Sopore. Shutdown was observed in Hajin on the fifth straight day to mourn the killings of two teenage boys, Saqib Bilal Shaikh and Mudassir Rasheed Parray.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the human rights bodies and International Court of Justice to take a serious note of unabated judicial terrorism inflicted by India on Kashmiri people and pro-freedom leadership. He said that Indian authorities were using different tactics to prolong the illegal detention of the Kashmiri political prisoners.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said Kashmir is the only place in the world where lethal pellets are used against peaceful protesters with impunity. JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited the youngest pellet victim, Hiba Jan, at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

APHC leaders, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash during a visit to the families of teenage martyrs, Saqib Bilal and Mudassir Parray in Hajin, described the young martyrs as real heroes of freedom struggle.

