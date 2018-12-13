IOK HCBA holds seminar on HR violations by India in IOK

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association held a seminar, today, in connection with International Human Rights Day at District Court Complex in Srinagar.

The topic of the seminar was “The Right to Self-Determination and Human Rights Violations in Kashmir – Post HRC Report”.

Joint Secretary of the Bar Adil Asimi conducted proceedings of the seminar while t` proceedings were started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Arshad Andrabi Advocate.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir.

They said violations in 2018 have gone to a very high level after publishing the juman rights violations report. They said India has planted its exploitation forces in the territory in the shape of BSF, CRPF etc.

The speakers said every institution is being used to harass the innocent people of Kashmir struggling for securing their right to self-determination. There are a number of cases pending with the judiciary, which are being deliberately delayed, they added.

Regarding Human Rights Commission report, the they said it is an eye-opener for the whole world and it is for the first time that such a report has come, which contains more than 20 points.

They said that the people of Kashmir started their struggle before 1947 and continued till date.

They said killings, tortures and other types of human rights violations are taking place in Kashir and urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian brutalities in the territory.

They said the Human Rights Commission report, published on June 14, 2018 relates to the excesses being committed in Kashmir from June, 2016 to April 2018. They said as per report from July, 2016 the High Commissioner, had on numerous occasions requested the governments of India and Pakistan that his office be given unconditional access to Kashmir to assess the human rights situation. They said India rejected his request but Pakistan offered access.

The speakers included Mian Abdul Qayoom, Arshad Andrabi Advocate, Z. A. Qureshi M.S Reshi.

