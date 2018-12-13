JKLF Chairman condemns arrest of party leaders in IOK

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the arrest of party leaders and described it as frustration of the authorities.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the arrest of Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and Noor Muhammad Kalwal would not suppress the ongoing liberation movement.

He said, “A blanket ban on peaceful political activities by authorities is most dictatorial and the way peaceful protesters are treated is a glaring example of monarchy in their respective areas.”

The JKLF chairman said JRL recently had announced a peaceful candlelight protest programme regarding human rights violations. He said the exemplary programmes were conducted in such a peaceful manner that even a leaf was not disturbed but the Indian police as a routine took the peaceful protest as against their wishes and started an arrest spree.

