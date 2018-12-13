Kashmiris victim of India’s judicial terrorism: Gilani

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the judicial victimization of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in jails in and outside the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the human rights bodies and International Court of Justice to take a serious note of this unabated judicial terrorism, being faced by Kashmiris in general and pro-freedom people in particular, and put pressure on India to, at least, stop using its judiciary to prolong the Kashmiris’ illegal detention.

“Despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the local or international jail manual. Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and insensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through their judicial victimization.”

He said, “Delaying tactics by the authorities has ruined the life of so many young Kashmiri prisoners. Those arrested on fictitious charges are yet to be provided the documentary evidence of their crimes, if any.”

“The ghost of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is threatening every Kashmiri and this much-hyped investigative institution has dug so low to poke its nose in every trivial issue without any documentary proof,” he added.

The APHC Chairman said, “Sang Parivaar is prolonging their detention by using different tools. Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Merajud Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi and Naheedah Nasreen continue to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year now.”

He said, “Slapping the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) for 37 times on Masarrat Aalam Butt has created a history. Rulers do not respect their own laws.” “Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders and activists are slapped PSAs on fabricated charges,” he said.

