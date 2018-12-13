Pellets being used against protesters only in IOK: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said Kashmir is the only place in the world where lethal pellets are used against peaceful protesters with impunity as a means of repression.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this during his visit to the 18-month-old youngest pellet victim of Kashmir, Hiba Jan, at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

He said that Delhi is using its forces and arming them with special powers and laws to free them from any accountability and prosecution. “The consequence of which is that our children are also not safe in their mothers lap as was seen in the case of 18-month-old baby, Hiba, who was showered with pellets at her home,” he added.

Mirwaiz told her parents that entire Kashmir was praying for the speedy recovery of their daughter. It was an emotionally charged moment in the hospital when Mirwaiz said that such inhuman act of violence inflicted upon infants will break the heart of any person having a heart and he was no exception.

He asked Dehli to immediately stop the use of this tyrannical and most cruel use of pellet guns. Mirwaiz also urged the international community to take strong note of the use of pellets on Kashmiri people being used as a means of repression and take steps in ensuring the use of pellets is banned in Valley.

