Religious freedoms in India continued downward trend: US report

Hindutva ideology threatens india’s multicultural history

Washington, December 13 (KMS): The US State Department’ annual report 2018 on religious freedom has noted that religious freedom conditions continued a downward trend in India and that the country’s history as a multicultural and multi-religious society remained threatened by Hindutva forces.

The report was released by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom in Washington. It said various nationalist groups in India have adopted the ideology of Hindutva, or “Hindu-ness,” which has three pillars—common nation, race, and culture—and forms the basis of an exclusionary national narrative focused exclusively on the rights of Hindus.

Following are some excerpts on condition of religious freedom in India:

“During the year, Hindu-nationalist groups sought to ‘Saffronize’ India through violence, intimidation, and harassment against non-Hindus and Hindu Dalits. Both public and private actors pursued this effort. Approximately one-third of state governments enforced anti-conversion and/or anti-cow slaughter laws against non-Hindus, and mobs engaged in violence against Muslims or Dalits whose families have been engaged in the dairy, leather, or beef trades for generations, and against Christians for proselytizing.”

“Members of the BJP have affiliations with Hindu extremist groups, and many have used discriminatory language about religious minorities. For example, in early 2018, just after the reporting period, BJP parliamentarian Vinay Katiyar stated that “Muslims have been given their share (of land). They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.” The influence of these groups is evident across a range of areas. For example, the RSS and other Hindutva extremist groups have expanded the scope and size of the religious schools—which teach their intolerant ideology—in their Vidya Bharti system to nearly four million students, and have tried to distribute their own books in the public schools. Their youth wings have used intimidation and violence in colleges to silence their secular or non-Hindu classmates and shut down events that challenge their viewpoints. Hindutva extremist groups rioted and burned down cinemas in response to allegations that the 2017 movie Padmaavat depicted a Hindu queen having a romantic daydream about a Muslim king. The director of the film rejected these accusations, saying no such scene was in the film. The public response, inflamed by Hindutva groups, caused some state legislatures and courts to temporarily ban the film’s showings. Hindutva-nationalists also have attempted to erase or downplay the influence of non-Hindus in Indian history. For example, the central government omitted the Taj Mahal, which was built by a Muslim ruler, from its “cultural site” list in 2017.”

“Cow protection” lynch mobs killed at least 10 victims in 2017. Forced conversions of non-Hindus to Hinduism through “homecoming” ceremonies (ghar wapsi) were reported, and rules on the registration of foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) were used discriminatorily against religious minority groups. The worsening conditions for religious freedom largely impacted 10 states (Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan); the 19 remaining states remained relatively open and free for religious minorities. At the federal level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made statements decrying mob violence, but members of his own political party have affiliations with Hindu extremist groups and many have used discriminatory language about religious minorities. Despite Indian government statistics indicating that communal violence has increased sharply over the past two years, the Modi Administration has not addressed the problem. His administration also has done little to provide justice for victims of large-scale past incidents of communal violence, often caused by inflammatory speeches delivered by leaders of Modi’s party.”

Conditions for religious minorities have deteriorated over the last decade due to a multifaceted campaign by Hindu-nationalist groups like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS), Sangh Parivar, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to alienate non-Hindus or lower-caste Hindus.

The victims of this campaign include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, as well as Dalit Hindus, who belong to the lowest rung in the Hindu caste system. These groups face challenges ranging from acts of violence or intimidation, to the loss of political power, to increasing feelings of disenfranchisement and “otherness.”

In 2017, the Indian government’s criminal data collection agency, the National Crime Records Bureau, reported that communal violence increased significantly during 2016. Further, just after the reporting period, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir reported to parliament that 111 people were murdered and 2,384 injured in 822 communal clashes during 2017 (as compared to 86 people killed and 2,321 injured in 703 incidents the previous year). However, religious minorities are not only concerned with security; they also faced diminishing representation in the legislature despite a growth in their population numbers. For example, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Muslims constituted 19 percent of the population but their representation in the legislative assembly dropped to 6 percent in 2017, which is likely a consequence of discrimination faced by Muslims. In addition, out of 1,400 members of Prime Minister Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) serving as ministers of state assemblies across the nation, only four were Muslim. Conditions for religious minorities have deteriorated over the last decade due to a multifaceted campaign by Hindu-nationalist groups .

The report urged the US government to:

“Integrate concern for religious freedom into bilateral discussions with India, including the framework of future Strategic Dialogues, at both the federal and state levels. Press the Indian government to allow USCIRF to visit the country and to invite the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief to visit India. Apply the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, Executive Order 13818, or other relevant targeted tools, to deny U.S. visas to and block the U.S. assets of specific officials and agencies identified as responsible for violations of the right to freedom of religion or belief. Increase the US Embassy’s attention to issues of religious freedom and related human rights, including through visits to areas where religiously motivated violence has occurred and meetings with religious communities, local governmental leaders, and police.”

