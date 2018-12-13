Sehrai, others pay rich tributes to Sopore martyrs

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmr, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glorious tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Sopore, today.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the oppressive measures cannot deter the valiant people of Kashmir from their demand of exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said no power on earth can remove the spirit of freedom from the hearts of Kashmiri youth as they are determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion. Men, women and children have been braving Indian army aggression to demand that they be allowed to exercise their internationally recognized right and India will never be able to crush the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Ashraf Sehrai said: “The right to protest, the right to freedom of expression and the right to self-determination are not just denied to the Kashmiris, but demanding for these rights may even take away the right to life from us.” He said that India could not silence the voices of Kashmiris through use of brute force. He said from seven decades, Kashmiris are being killed, maimed, jailed, tortured, humiliated and denied their birthright of freedom and right to self-determination. India takes Kashmir as its occupied colony and, therefore, believes that no one has any right to question its illegal occupation and oppression unleashed on the subjugated people of Jammu Kashmir, he added.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said Kashmiris have endured tremendous suffering and hardships but there is no choice but to continue struggle. “These martyrs are our hero’s and their sacrifices are part of golden history of our resistance. Kashmiri people are facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism but despite that they would take their liberation movement to its logical conclusion, he maintained. He said the world needs to recognize the aspiration of Kashmiri people and their struggle for freedom from the occupying forces. The international community should help resolve the long-pending dispute for enduring peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to two Sopore martyrs and said the sacrifices offered by Kashmiri youth will not be allowed go waste and the Indian forces have to leave Kashmir.

