Thousands attend funerals of Sopore martyrs

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, attended the funeral prayers of youth, Owais Ahmad Butt and Tahir Ramzan Dar, martyred overnight by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore.

A large number of people from different areas of Sopore including Brath Kalan, Saidpora, Dangarpora and other adjoining localities assembled at the native villages of the martyrs as the news of their death spread.

Thousands of mourners raising pro-freedom slogans marched with the bodies of the martyred youth in their native areas before lowering them into the graves.

