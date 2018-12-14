Shutdown in Sopore on 2nd straight day against killing of youth

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore area of Baramulla district on the second successive day, today, to mourn the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth, Owais Ahmad Butt and Tahir Ramzan Dar, during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the district, yesterday.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while very thin movement of traffic was witnessed in Sopore town and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, people including men and women were seen visiting the families of the martyred youth to offer condolences.

The occupation authorities had ordered suspension of class work in all educational institutions in Sopore sub-division to prevent student protests against the killings.

