Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir has expressed grave concern over the miserable plight of the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails of India and the territory.

Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing public gatherings in Tangpora and Bemina areas of Srinagar deplored that the UN and the international human rights organizations including Asia Watch and Amnesty International had failed to stop human rights violations and atrocities by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He said that the mother of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Farooq Ahmad Dar, passed away but he was not even allowed to participate in her funeral prayers.

He said the health of Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Aadil Zargar and businessman, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, was deteriorating with each passing day but the authorities were not providing them medical facilities in jails.

