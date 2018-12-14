Glowing tributes paid to Shamsul Haq, other martyrs

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, have paid glowing tributes to renowned Islamic scholar and liberation leader, Shams-ul-Haq, on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shams-ul-Haq was not only a mujahid commander but also a scholar, an icon and an institution. He said that by sacrificing his life for freedom struggle, Shams-ul-Haq conveyed a message that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his statement in Srinagar also paid tributes to Shams-ul-Haq and the two martyred youth Owais Ahmad Butt and Tahir Ahmad Dar. Owais and Tahir were martyred by Indian troops, yesterday. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished despite all odds.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir salvation Movement comprising Abdul Majeed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed visited the houses of martyred Owais and Tahir in Sopore and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Like this: Like Loading...