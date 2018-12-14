Hurriyat leaders enquire about Hiba’s health in hospital

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Hurriyat leaders led by Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and the Chairman of Young Men’s League, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi, today, visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of 18-month-old pellet victim, Hiba Jan.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed sympathy and solidarity with the parents of the victim child and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hurriyat leaders said that Indian forces had lost all human values and now they were targeting even kids. They said this act of Indian forces on minor girl has ashamed the humanity and is one of the worst examples of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The treatment meted out to people of Kashmir is totally inhuman and if India is not held accountable, the people of Kashmir will lose their faith in the United Nations, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to take solid steps for stopping human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

