India using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

Sopore shuts on 2nd straight day against killing of youth

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has deplored that India is using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, New Delhi is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried its best to muzzle the voice of Kashmiri people but has utterly failed in its nefarious designs. He said that the brutalities of trigger-happy

Indian troops had converted the paradise on the earth into a hell, suffocating every living creature in this piece of land.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists. It said that the Indian authorities were prolonging the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Siafullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Arshad Aziz, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheik Abdul Rasheed, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Mubashir Ahmed Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Beig and Ashiq Hussain Sofi held a peaceful demonstration outside Hyderpora Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The protesters were holding banners and placards demanding end to the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Complete shutdown was observed in Sopore area of Baramulla district on the second successive day, today, to mourn the killing of two youth by Indian troops, yesterday. The occupation authorities had ordered suspension of class work in all educational institutions in Sopore sub-division, today, to prevent student protests against the killings. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited the homes of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families.

Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, today, and enquired about the health condition of 18-month-old pellet victim, Hiba Jan. Talking to the parents of the victim baby girl, they said that the Indian forces’ personnel had lost all human values and now they were targeting even kids.

On the other hand, seven persons including two minors were killed and three others injured when an overloaded car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Sujandhar area of Reasi district.

