Indian troops given licence to commit brutalities in IOK: Malik

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that New Delhi has given its troops a licence to commit brutalities on the people of the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this while talking to the victims of Indian state terrorism at Mujgund and the parents of pellet victim, Hiba Jan, at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Indian troops martyred two youth and destroyed more than half a dozen residential houses during a cordon and search operation in Mujgund area of Srinagar on Sunday. The JKLF Chairman met with the victim families and expressed solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, he deplored that India has given a free hand to its troops to kill, maim, arrest, torture and intimidate the Kashmiris. “They (troops) have a license to kill and destroy our properties and inflict every kind of miseries on us. It is our religious, moral and national duty to resist this onslaught and at the same time help those who are victims of this onslaught,” he said.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said the carnage at Mujgund in which more than half a dozen residential houses were razed to ground by the troops and dozens of families left roof-less in these coldest days and nights is a minuscule example of Indian aggression in Kashmir which is killing, maiming, destroying and oppressing the Kashmiris at will.

The JKLF Chairman also visited 18-month-old pellet victim, Hiba Jan, who is undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Hiba, the youngest pellet victim, underwent a second surgery on Wednesday. While talking to her parents at the hospital, Yasin Malik said that pellets were worldwide used to hunt animals but in Kashmir this weapon was being used to kill and blind humans.

He said, “Baby Hiba Jan was not carrying any gun or stone and she was fired upon and deprived of her eyesight in the lap of her parents.” He said that Indian rulers who boast about being democrats and peace-lovers on daily basis should answer the questions why was the eyesight of 18-month-old baby Hiba Jan snatched by pellets, what was her crime and had those who deprived her of eyesight been penalized?”

Yasin Malik said that India and its viceroy in the form of governor should wake up from their daydreaming and realize that sooner or later India would have to acknowledge the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also visited the residence of illegally detained JKLF-R Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar, and expressed condolence over the demise of his mother. Farooq Dar is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...