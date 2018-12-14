JKLF leaders, activists hold anti-india demo in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leaders and activists, today, staged a peaceful protest in Maisuma area of Srinagar against ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir valley. Protest was held as per the programme of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Javed Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Professor Javed, Muhammad Hanif Dar and others along with people from all walks of life participated in the protest.

The JKLF leaders addressing the protesters condemned the killings, vandalizing people’s properties and other oppressive acts of Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian rulers and their stooges in occupied Kashmir are employing every weapon and tactic to suppress the Kashmiris’ voices for freedom but they fail to understand that the people of Kashmir are determined to achieve freedom and right to self-determination and cannot be suppressed by use of brute force.

He said killings, gallows, guns, tanks, chemical weapons, jails and drones never succeed in defeating the Kashmiris who are striving for freedom and right to self-determination. He said tyranny, oppression and use of brutal force against the Kashmiris will give India nothing but shame.

Yasin Malik also paid rich tributes to all youth martyred in recent days and said that the blood of Kashmiri people is being spilled ruthlessly and with impunity which is highly condemnable.

He also paid rich tributes to veteran Hurriyat leader, Sofi Muhammad Akbar, on his death anniversary. He said that Sofi Akbar was a great patriot and a selfless leader who instead of power chose the path of thorns and till his death remained committed to the freedom movement.

