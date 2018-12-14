JKML flays detention of youth in fabricated murder case

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has condemned the arrest of innocent youth on the fase charges of their involvement in a murder case of a police officer Ayoub Pandit.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the youth have been languishing in jail for past two years on baseless charges and police and the administration are destroying the lives and educational carriers of these youth.

He urged for the early release of the innocent youth and appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council, International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the illegal detention of the youth.

The arrested youth include Aadil Ahmed Misgar, Arsalan Mushtaq, Arooj Afaq Butt, Dawood Fayaz Zargar, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Owais Muneer Butt, Imran Nabi Wani, Junaid-ul-Hassan Khan, Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Danish Ayoub Badoo, Bilal Ahmed Lone, Sheikh Khalid, Musavir Ahmed Butt, Danish Raheem, Mubashir Nazir Butt and Faisal Manzoor Khan – all residents of Srinagar.

The spokesman also expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory. He said Kashmiris are implicated in fake cases and subjected to ill-treatment in jails. He also denounced the authorities for not presenting illegally detained youth, Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, Khursheed Ahmed, Sabzar Ahmad Itoo, Khursheed Ahmed Butt and Showkat Ahmed Dar of Pulwama before court for long time. They were arrested in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...