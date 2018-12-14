‘Kashmiri youths’ sacrifices giving impetus to freedom struggle’

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paying tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Sopore has said that the sacrifices of these youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing freedom struggle.

The troops martyred the youth, Tahir Ahmed Dar and Owais Ahmed Butt, during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of Sopore, yesterday.

The Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that repression is on to push the youth to wall but New Delhi cannot break the resolve of the Kashmiri people through military might. He added that the international community cannot be kept in dark for long.

The spokesman strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of dozens of Hurriyat leaders and activists, saying that these oppressive measures could not intimidate the resistance leaders into submission and instead would further strengthen their resolve to fight for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Hurriyat forum visited homes of the teenage martyrs, Mudasir Bashir Parray and Saqib Bilal Sheikh in Hanjin area of Bandipora and expressed solidarity with their families.

Another delegation visited the residence of JKLF-R Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar, at Shutrashahi in Srinagar and condoled the demise of his mother. The delegation also conveyed a condolence message from the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and prayed for the departed soul.

