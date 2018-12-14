Protests in Srinagar against Indian state terrorism in IOK

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, leaders and activists of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) held a peaceful protest after Friday prayers at Hyderpora in Srinagar, today, against the gross human rights violations, excessive use of pallet guns and shifting of political prisoners to Indian jails.

The APHC organized a peaceful protest outside the Hyderpora Masjid in Srinagar against the Indian state terrorism. A large number of leaders and people participated in the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Hurriyat leaders said India claims to have the brave and disciplined army of the world but in reality they are so cowards that fire bullets and pallets on unarmed people especially kids.

Expressing serious concern over shifting of the prisoners outside the Kashmir valley, they demanded immediate halt to such arbitrary measures by the Indian authorities.

They said the growing Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in the territory has touched the alarming line and turned this beautiful place into a battlefield. Under a well-thought-out plan the Indian authorities and their forces are carrying out genocide of Kashmiris, they added.

They condemned the prolonged illegal detention of political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and the territory and demanded their immediate release. They said by pushing people to wall India will achieve nothing and it should face the political leaders and workers on political turf.

Denouncing New Delhi for its rhetoric about so-called democracy and freedom of speech, the Hurriyat leaders said India’s tall claims about freedom of expression and democracy stand exposed as it cannot dare to face pro-freedom leadership and resorts to vandalism and imposing restrictions on the resistance leadership.

Those who participated in the protests included Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Arshad Aziz, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Mubashir Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Beig and Ashiq Hussain Sofi.

