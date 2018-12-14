Seven killed, 3 injured in IOK road accident

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, seven persons including two minors were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Reasi district.

An overloaded car, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, leaving seven persons dead and three others injured at Damasgali Bhomag in Sujandhar area of the district, an local police official said.

The car carrying bharatis was heading towards Chourakote from Sujandhar when the accident took place. The injured, the official said, were shifted to Jammu hospital.

Last week 13 people were killed and 19 others were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in region’s Poonch district.

Like this: Like Loading...