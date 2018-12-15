APPKG chairperson apprised of IOK situation

Oldham, December 15 (KMS): Leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone held a meeting with Debbie Abrahams, MP and Chairperson of All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) in the British Parliament in Oldham and apprised her of the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain, General Secretary, Mohammad Azam, Councillor, Yasmeen Dar, Chairperson of JKSDMI, UK, Amjid Hussain Mughal, Vice Chairman, Harry Boota, JKSDMI Administration Director, Naila Sharif and Naghmana Kanwal Sheikh, Executive members of the JKSDMI, Raja Mohammed Farooq of Holland, former mayor of Oldham and staff members of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Shohab Akhtar, Sajid Mehmood Kiani and Muddassir Shah were also present on the occasion.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone informed the APPKG Chairperson about the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, especially killing of innocent young Kashmiris and regular firings on the Line of Control.

The APHC-AJK leaders also congratulated her on her election as new Chairperson of the APPKG in the British Parliament and asked her to visit both sides of the Line of Control especially occupied Kashmir to meet the people.

She assured her personal and Group’s support for the self-determination of Kashmiris as well as making efforts to help stop human rights violations in Kashmir. She promised with the JKSDMI team to attend the future activities of JKSDMI in January and February in the parliament and in Oldham.

JKSDMI Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, thanked Debbie Abrahams MP, for working closely with the JKSDMI team.

Like this: Like Loading...